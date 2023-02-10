Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Universal Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UVV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.55. 61,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,930. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

