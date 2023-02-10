Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Earnings Results

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.98%.
Universal Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:UVV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.55. 61,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,930. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.
Universal Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
