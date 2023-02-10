USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $96.68 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $96.68 million and $213,814.48 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00574947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00187501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001168 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.

