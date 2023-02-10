Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Increased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $185.42. 45,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.47. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

