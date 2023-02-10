VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,481,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectivBio Price Performance

VectivBio Company Profile

VECT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.