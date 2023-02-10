VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 342.7% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectivBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,481,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VectivBio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VectivBio Price Performance
VectivBio Company Profile
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VectivBio (VECT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.