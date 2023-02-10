Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.77.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 2,493,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -455.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $40,554,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4,841.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 631,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $22,087,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

