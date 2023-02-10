Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VRA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,061. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 636,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

