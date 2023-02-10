Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
VRA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,061. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
