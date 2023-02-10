Vertcoin (VTC) Tops One Day Volume of $51,947.20

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.93 million and $51,947.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,692.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.00436070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00098094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00726436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00576485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,087,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

