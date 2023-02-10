Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $291.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.