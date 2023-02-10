Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during midday trading on Friday. Vidrala has a 12-month low of C$84.50 and a 12-month high of C$84.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$93.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VDRFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vidrala in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

