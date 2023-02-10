VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

