Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

VORBW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 16,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,139. Virgin Orbit has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

