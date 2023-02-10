Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 63.4% in January

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,901. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

