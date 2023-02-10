Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 242.5% in January

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance
JOET stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.78.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.