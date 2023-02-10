Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 242.5% in January

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

JOET stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 477.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000.

