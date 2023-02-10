Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of V traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.94. 1,098,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,753. The firm has a market cap of $428.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

