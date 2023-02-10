Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
VGZ stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Vista Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.