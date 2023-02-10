Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

