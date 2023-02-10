Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 865,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVOS. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 27,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,595. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.