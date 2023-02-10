Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WKRCF remained flat at $20.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $20.31.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
