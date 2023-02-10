Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $39,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

