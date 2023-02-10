Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.70.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.