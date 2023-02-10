Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.89.

DIS stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

