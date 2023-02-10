Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Purchases 580,200 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,200 shares during the period. KE comprises approximately 12.1% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.51% of KE worth $105,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KE by 160.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of KE by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KE by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in KE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,213,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

