Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.