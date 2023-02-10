Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Raised by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 4.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $93,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

WSO traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.44. 37,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,557. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $319.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

