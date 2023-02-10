WAXE (WAXE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $206,545.94

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.60 or 0.00335251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 5% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $206,545.94 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00432144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.28647302 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00452433 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.