Wedbush Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $96.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.
Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.3 %
Papa John’s International stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International
About Papa John’s International
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.