Wedbush Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $96.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.3 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

About Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,230,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

