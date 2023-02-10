Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00.

2/3/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2023 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2023 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $60.00.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

