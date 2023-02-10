Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 9.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,238,000 after acquiring an additional 342,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,184,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,739,000 after acquiring an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

