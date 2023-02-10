Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

