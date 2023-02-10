Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,840 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $161,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,194,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,403,000 after buying an additional 1,201,880 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,127,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,138,768. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

