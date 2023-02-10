Wells Fargo & Company Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $109.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

