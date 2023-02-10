Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 86.7% in January

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

GDO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 37,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,185. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

