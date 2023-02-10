Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 86.7% in January

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
GDO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 37,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,185. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
