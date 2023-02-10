William Blair Weighs in on Eaton Co. plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.34. 62,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,188. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

