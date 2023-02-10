William Dudley Lehman Sells 363 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SNA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.33. 213,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,120. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

