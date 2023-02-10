WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,107,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,276 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $5.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
WisdomTree Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $871.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45.
WisdomTree Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
