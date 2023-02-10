WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.80 and last traded at $62.91. 198,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 279,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.35.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,579,000 after buying an additional 288,419 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,493,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 87,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,436,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,334,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

