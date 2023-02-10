Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $123.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $306.47 or 0.01414022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,797,503 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

