Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,540 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.87% of Xcel Energy worth $304,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $68.09. 521,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

