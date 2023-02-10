ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $415,721.86 and approximately $71.49 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00196131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00075298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

