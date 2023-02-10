ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ZI stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.