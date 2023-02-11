10,000 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's Stock Up 0.5 %

CONN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.



