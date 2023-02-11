10,143 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

