194,417 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Compass Diversified at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $21.88 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

