23,329 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.