2,428 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

