48,770 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

