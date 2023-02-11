5,593 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 41,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,791,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 582,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 3.2 %

IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.