612,708 Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 612,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 2.19% of Cowen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

