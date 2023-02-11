69,748 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CENAQ Energy by 132.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 369,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CENAQ Energy by 263.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CENQ opened at $10.62 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About CENAQ Energy

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

