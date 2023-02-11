99,100 Shares in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.91% of Financial Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FXCO opened at $10.49 on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

