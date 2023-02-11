A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $690.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,133 shares of company stock worth $652,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

